Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share 2019 family highlights

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to have had a rather rocky year in 2019, however it did have a number of highlights, from the birth of their son Archie, to completing their very first royal tour as a family in South Africa.



They seem to have had a rather rocky year in 2019, however it did have a number of highlights, from the birth of the couple's son Archie, to the completion of their very first royal tour as a family in South Africa.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account made a collage, highlighting their accomplishments throughout the year and royal fans are gushing at the final edit.

The royal couple even shared a personal message to their followers, captioned underneath the post, it read, “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!”

It went onto say, “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

The post is made up of a montage of their intimate family photos, from pictures of young Archie's christening, in a private chapel in Windsor Castle, to shots of the couple introducing their son to Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa.

The final picture is one that takes the cake, as Archie is seen warmly dressed, along the shore of a lake, the collage is rived up by Coldplay's song Yellow.

Check out the post below:



