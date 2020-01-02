Light rain expected in Karachi on Monday

Karachi may receive light rain on Monday night under the influence of a westerly wave that is currently affecting upper parts of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the rain may also cause the mercury to drop in the city, which is already experiencing cold weather due to Siberian winds.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz said that the mercury is expected to rise from tomorrow with the temperature expected to be around 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather expert, January is a colder month as compared to December in Pakistan, and they are expecting the cold wave to continue in January that has dripped the entire country at the moment.

Pakistan is in the grip of severe cold where temperatures in hilly areas have dropped below the freezing point, while in the plains of Punjab and Sindh, extremely cold conditions are also being experienced.

In Balochistan, the temperature dropped to -3 degrees Celsius on the previous night, PMD official said.