Schools in Sindh to re-open on January 1: official

The Sindh's government's education department on Tuesday dismissed media reports regarding an extension in winter vacations in the province.

Ahsan Ali Mangi, the secretary of School Education and Literacy Department, said that there was no change in the previously announced schedule, and reaffirmed that winter vacations in Sindh will conclude on December 31.

He reiterated that schools across the province will re-open on January 1, 2020 as per the original plan.

Earlier, some media organisations had reported that the vacations had been extended till Jan 7 due to the ongoing wave of cold.

Meanwhile, the Department for Schools Education has extended the duration for winter vacation owing to increase in cold in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a notification, the schools across Punjab would reopen on January 7 instead of January 1.