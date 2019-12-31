Filmmaker Jami names Dawn CEO as his rapist, Hameed Haroon denies allegations

Filmmaker Jamshed Mehmood Raza, popularly known as 'Jami', has alleged Dawn Chief Executive Hameed Haroon of rape, an accusation that was categorically denied by Haroon in a statement issued on Monday.

In October, Jami had said he was "brutally raped by a very powerful person in our media world”. He had said he was speaking up to show solidarity with survivors of sexual violence and the #MeToo movement.

However, Jami initially had not named the alleged perpetrator but alleged that the suspect belonged to the media faternity.

In a Twitter thread on Saturday, Jami named Haroon as his rapist and said: "Im ready now. R u ready to print this @dawn_com?"

However, the Dawn executive "categorically [denied] the allegation of rape" in his statement. He also announced that he was "initiating legal action to clear my name and reputation, and to safeguard the freedom of the press".

"But since I had not been specifically named in the [earlier] tweets, I was advised, that even though I had a fair idea of who was prompting Jami Raza, I should exercise restraint until I was specifically named. On 28th December, Jami Raza specifically named me and it has therefore become necessary to respond," he added.

The Dawn CEO "unequivocally condemn[ed] such dastardly acts" and added that he "always demonstrated sympathy and support" for victims. But, he also highlighted false allegations "leveled by powerful groups to serve their own social and political agendas with the calculated motive of destroying the reputation and dignity of a person".

He noted that he was "convinced that the false and malicious allegation has been leveled at the instigation of powerful interests in the state and society who, for their own motives and the promotion of their own repressive narrative, wish to destroy my credibility and as a consequence thereof, the credibility of the newspaper group that I am associated with".

"So far as the tweets and some newspaper reports are concerned, I am initiating legal action to clear my name and reputation, and to safeguard the freedom of the press by bringing to justice all those responsible for these false and malicious allegations against me," he added.

Jami responded to statement by saying that that he was not acting on someone's order.

"I'm from a family where we don't use any illegal means to serve any purpose at all. Rest we will see in court. This is for victims and survivors. We put our neck out (because) #metoo died here in Pakistan (because) of all these dirty tricks," he said in a tweet.