Facebook blocks Radio Pakistan's live streaming: report

Facebook has blocked live streaming of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation's (PBC) news bulletins for highlighting “Indian atrocities in Kashmir”, Radio Pakistan said Monday.

The news coverage exposing “continued atrocities, curfew and military lockdown in IoK” led to the blockage, the statement said.

Screenshots from back in May and July shared on the Radio Pakistan website showed a warning message from Facebook, saying that "your post goes against our Community Standards on dangerous individuals and organisations."

The screenshots are an indication that Facebook has a history of censoring Radio Pakistan's content — a practise it may have repeated on the broadcast of its live streaming content.

The warning, as per the screenshots shared, was given on posts that showed the picture of Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani and, in another instance, mentioned a "mujahid commander Zakir Musa" in the lead-in text.

However, Radio Pakistan, which is a part of the PBC, said today that it has made "alternate arrangements on YouTube for live streaming for its viewers."

It is pertinent to mention that Radio Pakistan has been "highlighting the voice of the people of Occupied Kashmir, and exposing Indian brutalities and gross human rights violations at every platform including social media".

Facebook and Twitter had earlier suspended hundreds of individuals' accounts and removed multiple pro-Kashmir posts from Pakistan, reportedly under pressure from India.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had approached both the organisations and lodged complaints against their actions.

The PTA has also established a helpline for users if they face suspension of accounts.