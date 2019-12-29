Mansehra 'qari' who raped minor boy still in the wind three days after attack

MANSEHRA: A 'qari' who raped a minor boy was still in the wind three days after the sexual assault that left the child severely injured in the city's Thakar Mira neighbourhood.



According to the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation, Arif Javed, a medical report confirmed that the primary suspect, identified as Qari Shamsuddin, sexually abused the 10-year-old was and then brutally beat him in an attempt to intimidate him into silence.

A medical examination found that the boy's knees were bruised and his eyes swollen, indicating that he was beaten during the rape.



Police said Sunday they were carrying out raids to search for and nab the primary suspect.

Four other suspects, however, have been arrested in the rape and assault case, police added, noting that they were relatives of the accused and one of the four was his brother.

Police have also sealed the madrassa while the provincial department of education has initiated an inquiry against Qari Shamsuddin, who is a government employee.

