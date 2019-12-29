Kim Kardashian's gift to daughter North West will blow you away

North West seems to have been gifted the presents of the century this Christmas and Kim Kardashian could officially be dubbed as mother of the year by each and every child out there, easily.

Through her Instagram Stories, Kim revealed her most recent gift to North, a white Michael Jackson hat which the star was photographed wearing at Elizabeth Taylor's 65th birthday bash as well as to the 1997 Cannes Film Festival premiere of his short film Michael Jackson's Ghosts (1996).

North has been a huge fan of MJ over the years and it seems Kim will go to any lengths to make her daughter happy. Along with a jacket, which cost about $65,625, the star also gifted her daughter a white fedora, which was worn by MJ in the music video of his iconic hit, Smooth Criminal.

She captioned the post with the words, "Along with the jacket, North also got Michael's Smooth Criminal Hat. It still has his makeup on it."



Check the pictures out below:







