close
Thu Dec 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 26, 2019

Selena Gomez reveals she is addicted to this song by Zayn Malik: Check out

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 26, 2019

Watch: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez seem to clash over their upcoming music albums

Selena Gomez has unleashed her inner Zayn Malik fan by lavishing praises on one of his songs that she thinks is ‘incredibly sexy’.

In a recent interview with Radio 1's Superstar Playlist, Selena revealed the latest songs she is currently addicted to.

While the singer said she really likes Harry Styles' recent hit Watermelon Sugar, she also made sure to mention Harry's former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik’s song.

Revealing her favourite Zayn Malik song, Selena shared that she's recently been listening to Rumours, which the 26-year-old singer sang with Sabrina Claudio.

"There’s a song called Rumours and that’s featuring Zayn. I think it’s such a fun song. It feels good, it's kinda sexy. So, that's what I'm listening to right now," Selena revealed.

Meanwhile, fans have been rooting for Selena and Zayn to start a romance soon as they see them get along well as a couple. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment