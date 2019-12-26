Selena Gomez reveals she is addicted to this song by Zayn Malik: Check out

Selena Gomez has unleashed her inner Zayn Malik fan by lavishing praises on one of his songs that she thinks is ‘incredibly sexy’.



In a recent interview with Radio 1's Superstar Playlist, Selena revealed the latest songs she is currently addicted to.

While the singer said she really likes Harry Styles' recent hit Watermelon Sugar, she also made sure to mention Harry's former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik’s song.

Revealing her favourite Zayn Malik song, Selena shared that she's recently been listening to Rumours, which the 26-year-old singer sang with Sabrina Claudio.

"There’s a song called Rumours and that’s featuring Zayn. I think it’s such a fun song. It feels good, it's kinda sexy. So, that's what I'm listening to right now," Selena revealed.

Meanwhile, fans have been rooting for Selena and Zayn to start a romance soon as they see them get along well as a couple.

