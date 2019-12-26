Liam Hemsworth gets in the spirit of festivities after settling divorce with Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth has finally settled his divorce with Miley Cyrus and is gearing up to get in the spirit of festivities this holiday season.



The actor was all smiles as he spent his Christmas with family, one day after settlement of his divorce with the Wrecking Ball singer.

The actor took to Instagram to share a sun-kissed picture of himself flashing a warm smile, all-ready for the festivities.

“Locked and loaded. Bring on the festivities!” the actor captioned the photograph, in which he wore a pair of shorts and a cut-off T-shirt topped off with a colorful hat and shades.

Miley and Liam reached a settlement on their divorce on Tuesday after announcing their decision to split on August 10.



“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a statement from their rep read. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”