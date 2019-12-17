Musharraf’s death sentence ‘a historic decision’: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday called the verdict to give death sentence to former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf 'a historic decision'.



“This is the first step of Pakistan’s journey towards democracy,” said the PPP leader while speaking to media.



The PPP chairman said such a decision has been announced for the first time.



He further said that the decision also sends a message that no military dictator can take an unconstitutional step in the future.

Meanwhile, the PPP chairman is set to address workers’ convention on December 18, at Qasim Garden, Raiwind.

Earlier today, a special court handed the death punishment to the former military dictator for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.