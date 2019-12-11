Dr. Umar Saif’s Startup receives investment from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 

First Pakistani Startup receives investment directly from Gates Foundation

First Pakistani Startup has received an investment directly from the Bill & Gates Foundation to develop innovative Artificial Intelligence models for data collection.



The startup is aiming to disrupt $75 Billion market research industry using recent advances in Artificial Intelligence.

An industry expert familiar with the company termed it as an “uber” for field data collection, where SurveyAuto relies on local community members with smartphones to report data rather than relying on expensive dedicated teams. “What Uber has done to taxi services, they are aiming to do the same to traditional market research companies like Neilsen and Gallup.”

“SurveyAuto uses a crowd sourcing model and relies on machine learning to decide who reports data, where it is collected, and when and how often it is reported. This reduces cost and minimizes human errors,” said Dr. Umar Saif, founder and CEO of SurveyAuto. SurveyAuto uses machine learning on satellite imagery and open street maps to accurately identify survey targets, tracks and monitors enumerators in real-time using smartphone applications, and uses speech and image analysis to automatically analyze the quality of collected data.

The investment marks the latest in a series of large-scale engagements for SurveyAuto. SurveyAuto is working on several global projects with the World Bank, Innovations in Poverty Action (IPA), ITA, UNESCO and other development organizations. SurveyAuto is headquartered in Lahore, Pakistan with offices in Amsterdam and Boston, MA.

