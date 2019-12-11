close
Tue Dec 10, 2019
AFP
December 11, 2019

Mexico, Canada sign deal finalizing USMCA trade pact

AFP
Wed, Dec 11, 2019

MEXICO: The United States, Mexico and Canada signed a deal Tuesday finalizing their new trade agreement after more than two years of arduous negotiations and paving the way to ratification.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said additions to the USMCA agreement -- which notably tightened labor enforcement provisions in the original deal signed a year ago to update the 25-year-old NAFTA -- made it the "best trade agreement in history."

