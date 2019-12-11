West Indies win toss, elect to bowl against India in deciding T20I

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and deciding Twenty20 international against India in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The West Indies retained their winning XI from the eight-wicket triumph in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as they bid to clinch the three-match series currently tied at 1-1.

"I think it was a good performance (in the last game)," Pollard said at the toss.

"We're always looking to improve and there are a couple of areas to improve on. It´s a fresh wicket and hopefully, our guys can make use of it with the new ball."

The hosts, led by Virat Kohli, made two changes to their starting line-up with paceman Mohammed Shami and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav included in the team.

Kohli said putting up a challenging total and improving on their sloppy fielding from the previous loss will be key.

"In the past we have been a bit tentative batting first, we want to improve that," said Kohli.

"Fielding is a massive factor in T20s, two wickets in an over would have been a different ball game last match."

Indian fielders dropped two crucial catches, including man of the match Lendl Simmons who earned a reprieve on six as the opener made an unbeaten 67 to anchor the West Indies chase.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (capt), Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND) and CK Nandan (IND)

TV umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)