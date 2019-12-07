Lahore blast: One dead, six injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: One person died and six others were injured as a blast took place in the city on Saturday.
The blast took place in the city's Township area. The body and injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.
Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the scene. It is still not clear what caused the blast.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in
LAHORE: One person died and six others were injured as a blast took place in the city on Saturday.
The blast took place in the city's Township area. The body and injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.
Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the scene. It is still not clear what caused the blast.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in