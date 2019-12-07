close
Sat Dec 07, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 7, 2019

Lahore blast: One dead, six injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 07, 2019

LAHORE: One person died and six others were injured  as a blast took place in the city on Saturday. 

The blast took place in the city's Township area. The body and injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital. 

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived at the scene. It is still not clear what caused the blast. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in

