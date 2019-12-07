Fawad Alam returns to Pakistan squad as Misbah announces squad for Sri Lanka series

Fawad Alam was the notable induction as Pakistan's head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq on Saturday announced the national team's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Alam, who last played the last of his three Tests in 2009, has finally been rewarded for his rich vein of form in domestic circuit. He was selected in place of Iftikhar Ahmed, who was unable to make an impact in the Test series in Australia recently.

"Fawad's selection is not based on just one series. It is an accumulation of five to six seasons. He has a career average of 57," the coach said.

Misbah, before announcing the squad, also clarified that contrary to popular belief, he does not select the squad unilaterally and that the roster is assembled after thorough consultation.

"The perception is that there is a one-man show going on here. It is not like this at all. There are six selectors all of who have their say," he said.

Misbah, whose young roster failed miserably in Australia last month, defended his policy, saying that there was no choice but to induct young blood as the team was without several seniors and regulars.

He also asked critics for more time and patience to turn around the team's fortunes, explaining that "I do not have a magic wand which I will wave and everything will get better."

The islanders are scheduled to play a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Full squad:

Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

