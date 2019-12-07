Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem breaks Indian athlete's SAG record, seals Olympic qualification

Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Saturday qualified for the Tokyo Olympics following a throw of 86.29m in the ongoing South Asian Games (SAG) in Kathmandu.

Arshad, a bronze medalist at the 2018 Asian Games, also won the gold medal with his longest-ever throw.

The 22-year-old's throw of 86.29m was not only Pakistan's best but it surpassed previous records of the SAG, which was previously held by India's Neeraj Chopra of 82.23m in 2016.

The record-breaking throw has also ensured his qualification in Tokyo Olympics as he met the minimum entry standard of 85m throw for the men’s competition.

The javelin-thrower said that he was delighted to achieve the milestone.

"I’m very excited that my hard work has finally paid off. I have made the longest-ever throw by a Pakistani and I’m very hopeful of winning a medal In Tokyo Olympics," he said.

"I’m thankful to Athletics Federation of Pakistan who provided and arranged training for me," Arshad said.