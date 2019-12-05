Karachi hosts job fair for persons with disabilities to make the market more inclusive

KARACHI: In an attempt to make the job market more inclusive for persons with disabilities, a job fair took place specifically for the marginalized group here on Thursday.

The job fair hosted by non-profit organization NOWPDP welcomed over 30 major companies in Pakistan to participate in the fair with hundreds of persons with different disabilities attending to interact with the companies for a better and brighter future.

The event was made fully accessible for all persons with disabilities ranging from ramps to tactile flooring for the people with physical and visual disability to manoeuvre their way around and sign language interpreters for the deaf to communicate with company representatives.

"This fair is an opportunity for the corporate sector to get to know qualified people with disabilities and also work towards being inclusive — as is mandated by the law of the federal and the provincial governments," said Saleem, who had been working for more than 20 years before acquiring a disability and losing his job.

Quratulain Rajput, one of the representatives of the participating companies appreciated the event and said there was a need for the corporate sector to truly understand persons with disabilities’ abilities and the kind of jobs they would be perfect for.

Omair Ahmad, the Executive Director of NOWPDP said, "There’s a five percent employment quota for people with disabilities in the province of Sindh. Similarly, other provinces have set quotas also. What we are looking for now is the implementation. We hope that this event gives corporates an incentive to work towards disability inclusion and subsequently become legally compliant to the law."

The companies belonged to all major sectors of Pakistan including the banking, textile, pharmaceutical sectors. Yasir Siddiqui, from one of the partnered firms said, "There is a sense of urgency in the banking sector, especially after the State Bank circular regarding disability inclusion. There is obviously a lack of educational opportunities for persons with disabilities but till that gap is filled; companies should welcome people with disabilities with an open heart."

Representatives of another company, Kamila and Sara reiterated the need for inclusion stating that their company also emphasizes heavily on infrastructural accessibility.

Initiatives like these create and propel forward dialogue for the dire need to mainstream the largest marginalized minority in Pakistan — persons with disabilities — in the economic paradigm as well as making Pakistan inclusive.