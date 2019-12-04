Javeria Khan optimistic ahead of England ODI series

Right-handed batter Javeria Khan hopes to make the most of Pakistan’s upcoming series against England and says victory could be possible if they control their nerves in pressure situations.

The Pakistan women team is in Malaysia to play three one-day internationals (ODI) and three T20 matches. The ODI's are part of ICC Women’s Championship.

"We have grown as a team over the last two-three years and the girls have improved in batting, bowling and fielding," Khan said in a conversation with pcb.com.

"England are one of the top teams so we will have to make sure that we eradicate the mistakes. There have been times when matches have slipped away due to the dearth of experience or the lack of better pressure handling."

She added the team has made progress in terms of their performance.

"We have played good cricket recently and we should take confidence from it and look to stretch the momentum into this series. It is pertinent for a team to take inspiration from its past performances," she said.

The former captain added that she was looking forward to enjoying her role as a senior player in the team and to push herself to perform better.

"My aim is to put up big scores consistently to help my team gain winning momentum," she added.

Pakistan are fifth on the ICC Women’s Championship points table, one point below the fourth-ranked South Africa. Victory against England will open up the possibility of them securing a berth in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

Schedule

December 9 - First ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 12 - Second ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 14 - Third ODI (ICC Women's Championship), Kinrara Oval

December 17 - First T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 19 - Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

December 20 - Third T20I, Kinrara Oval