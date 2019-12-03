'Black Widow' trailer brings back our favourite assassin: Watch it here

The world of all Marvel fans has been rocked once again as the much-anticipated trailer of the Black Widow prequel was finally dropped today.



The excitement of fans was amplified with the teaser trailer as they get a glimpse into the life of their favourite superhero Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff’s past life that till the last Marvel franchise of Phase Three remained under murkiness.

The brief teaser shows the S.H.I.E.L.D spy reuniting with her Russian roots and coming together with her family again.

The teaser comes chockfull of drama, action and some unmissable thrill that we cannot wait to witness on the big screens.

The Cate Shortland-directorial brings back Scarlett Johansson as the crowd-favourite assassin, leaving fans over the moon especially after the events of Avengers: Endgame where they thought they saw the last of her.



The Marvel Studios' film also stars Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Oliver Richters.

The film will see the light of day on May 1, 2020.