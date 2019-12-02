Police claim progress in Dua Mangi kidnapping case

KARACHI: The police official probing the incident of a girl's kidnapping from Karachi’s DHA area has claimed progress in the case, it emerged on Monday



Talking to Geo News, DIG South Sharjeel Kharal said that the special team is investigating the matter and that they have achieved some progress in the light of the evidence gathered.

He said that the spent casing of the bullet that hit Dua’s friend Haris Soomro has also been collected from the crime scene and hoped that the girl would be recovered soon.

Karachi police on Sunday had lodged a case against four to five unidentified persons for abducting the girl and injuring her friend.

The police investigators failed to trace and recover the girl, who remains in the captivity of kidnappers, whereas the boy remains in critical condition and is admitted to hospital.

The police investigators also failed to ascertain the actual motive behind the incident. However, they suspect that the abduction was not committed for ransom.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Darakhshan police station on behalf of Abdul Fateh Soomro, the father of 23-year-old Haris Fateh, who was wounded in the incident and remains admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The police has added Section 365 (kidnapping) and 324/345 (attempt to murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR.