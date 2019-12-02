Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' to release in India before US

Scarlett Johansson's upcoming film 'Black Widow' will release in India before it hits cinemas in the United States, Indian media reported.

According to the reports, the Marvel movie due to be released on April 30, 2020 in the South Asian country.

Johansson's standalone film tells the story of Russian spy turned S.H.I.E.L.D agent and member of The Avengers, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

It would be the first Marvel film to release after the outstanding release of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

In India,'Black Widow' will have a multi-lingual release in English, Hindi and many other languages.

Despite being part of the Avengers for years, the origin story of'Black Widow'remained a mystery which is set to be solved in 2020.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland,the movie is set after the events of 'Captain America: Civil War'but before the events of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The film will trace the story of Natasha Romanoff, who will confront her past.

Robert Downey Jr, known for his role as 'Iron Man', aka Tony Stark, is also set to return.