Shawn Mendes at a 'long-term risk of damaging voice' as he cancels Brazil concert

American singing sensation Shawn Mendes has left his fans deeply concerned and fretting over his health after he had to pull out of one of his concerts in Brazil.

The singer who is currently busy with his tour had to cancel one of his concerts in Sao Paulo after he was diagnosed with laryngitis and sinus infection which puts a threat of long term damage of his voice.

"Sao Paulo, I’m so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords," the singer posted on Instagram.

"It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I can not perform tonight or it would risk long term damage to my voice. I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight. I promise I will make it up to you next time I’m back in South America. Te Amo," he added.

Soon after he made the post, fans were quick to cheer up the singer by showing up outside his hotel and singing his songs, a video of which was also shared by Shawn on Instagram.

He will next be taking stage at Rio de Janiero in Brazil.