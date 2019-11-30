Katy Perry rings in Thanksgiving holiday with fiance Orlando Bloom in Japan

Pop singer Katy Perry spent her Thanksgiving holiday in Japan with none other than her fiance and Hollywood star Orlando Bloom and his eight-year-old son, according to multiple media reports.

A recent photo shared by Perry on Instagram showed the two having a great time in a hotel. The couple can be seen in the photo sitting on pillows on the floor of a room, enjoying traditional Japanese tea.

"Putting the T in #thanksgiving with a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto," wrote Perry as caption in her photo, the singer wrote on Twitter. "Grateful my family is always up for an adventure."

Bloom, who is on a press tour of Japan, recorded a video in which he thanked his fans in Japan for showering him with love and affection.

"Thanking on thanksgiving," the actor wrote. "so grateful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans, the kindest of souls in #japan. I spent a lot of time today soaking in your beautiful handwritten letters and pictures. Every detail was so thoughtful."

Bloom shares his son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. She and Perry are on good terms and recently posed together for a photo at a public event.

Two years ago during an interview, Kerr disclosed how there was no hostility between her, Bloom and Perry.