Usman Shinwari moves from Karachi Kings to Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2020

Left-arm fast bowler Usman Shinwari has become the first player to be transferred in the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL) as he moves from Karachi Kings to Lahore Qalandars, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shinwari was one of the players who had agreed to drop one category through the relegation request process.

Based on the teams’ expression of interests, the player’s existing team is then given time to either retain the player in his original category or release him to the team willing to match the player’s registered category, the press release stated.

In this instance, the Qalandars matched Shinwari’s relegation request resulting in his transfer to the franchise for the 2020 edition.

The fast bowler missed the inaugural 2016 event but represented Karachi Kings in the subsequent editions.

Five other players who have successfully been relegated as a result of their request are:

Imam-ul-Haq (Peshawar Zalmi, diamond to gold)

Junaid Khan (Multan Sultans, diamond to gold)

Salman Butt (Lahore Qalandars, gold to silver)

Shan Masood (Multan Sultans, gold to silver)

Umar Amin (Peshawar Zalmi, gold to silver)