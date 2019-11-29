Labuschagne completes hundred, following Warner to hit two in a row

ADELAIDE: After David Warner scored his second consecutive Test hundred, his partner Marnus Labuschagne has also completed his second successive century in as many Tests on the first day of the second Test being played between Australia and Pakistan here at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Labuschagne, who could not make a Test hundred before the current two-Test series has now scored two hundreds in the two successive Test matches against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old right handed batsman has so far added 260 runs in their unfinished second wicket partnership with the 33-year-old left-handed opening batsman Warner.

Both had made 129 runs for the second wicket in the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane – Warner made 154 while Labuschagne made 185, his maiden Test hundred.

They have completed their second consecutive hundreds and remained at the crease when the first day’s play ended with Australia piling up 302 for one.

Warner was batting on 166 from 228 balls with 19 fours – his 23rd century in 81 Tests - while Labuschagne was on 126, made from 205 balls with 17 boundaries.