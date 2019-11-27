JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah hurt in assassination attempt

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) senior leader Mufti Kifayatullah was injured in an assassination attempt near Mansehra Interchange in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, Mufti Kifayatullah along with his two sons and a companion were going to Mansehra from Islamabad when another vehicle hit their car from behind and stopped it near Mansehra Interchange.

The miscreants tried to pull out JUI-F leader from his car and attacked him his sons with iron rods, leaving all of them wounded in the attack.

They were later shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra for treatment. Police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.