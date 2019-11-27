close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
Pakistan

November 27, 2019

JUI-F's Mufti Kifayatullah hurt in assassination attempt

Wed, Nov 27, 2019

 ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) senior leader Mufti Kifayatullah  was injured  in an assassination attempt near Mansehra Interchange in the wee hours of Wednesday.

As per details, Mufti Kifayatullah along  with his two sons  and a  companion were going to Mansehra from Islamabad  when another vehicle hit their car from behind and stopped it near Mansehra Interchange.

The miscreants  tried to pull out JUI-F leader from his car  and attacked him his sons  with iron rods, leaving  all of them wounded  in the attack. 

They were later shifted to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra for treatment. Police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation.

