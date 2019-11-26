Fact-Check: PTA clarifies fake notification regarding suspension of Telenor

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a clarification about a fake notification being circulated on social media regarding suspension of telecom company Telenor in Pakistan.



In a statement, PTA said, "It is aware of a false advertisement circulating via WhatsApp chat groups for users of a mobile operator. PTA clarifies that the aforementioned advertisement is fake."

PTA also urged the public to refrain from circulating it, since it might generate confusion and inconvenience for consumers.

Meanwhile, Telenor Pakistan has strongly condemned desecration of Holy Quran in Norway.

In a statement, Telenor says the company expresses deepest concern over unfortunate incident and it remained committed to working in Pakistan.

Telenor company also expressed gratitude to its 45 million Pakistani customers for ignoring the rumours being circulated on social media platforms.

The company started its commercial operations in Pakistan in 2005.