PML-N categorically rejects Alice Wells' criticism on CPEC: Shehbaz

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday slammed US envoy Alice Wells for her recent criticism of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), stating that it was a reflection of the fact that she was ignorant of the project.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz said that his party rejected Wells' criticism and dubbed it 'ill-founded'.

"As someone who was closely associated with negotiation process, I must say that CPEC envisions a community of shared interests," he tweeted.

Shehbaz heaped praise on China by stating that Pakistan's 'Iron Brother' was an all-weather friend and ally.



Wells had said that the lack of transparency in the CPEC projects would foster corruption and put more burden on Pakistan's economy.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is inevitable for the development of country and it will be further expanded.

Speaking to media in Multan on Sunday, Qureshi said CPEC was a game changer for the region and there were no restriction for any country including US to invest in Economic Zones being established under it.