Sat Nov 23, 2019
November 23, 2019

Kamyab Jawan Youth Card to be launched soon

Sat, Nov 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) would devise a feasible strategy to roll out Kamyab Jawan Programme at the earliest for financial inclusion and economic empowerment of youth in the country.

Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs along with Asad Umer, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform informed this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements of launching Kamyab Jawan Youth Card.

Youth Card is a revolutionary idea of the government, under which financial incentives and concessions would be offered to the youth for buying books, railway and air travel tickets and other civic facilities on subsidized rates.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

