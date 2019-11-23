Elizabeth Banks on backlash over having a baby through surrogacy

Elizabeth Banks apart from being an A-list actor is also a doting mother, regarding which, she faces ample criticism.

The 45-year-old Charlie's Angels director, while talking to Porter Magazine, shed light on the heavy judgment she faced for having baby through surrogacy.

Banks talked about her infertility referring it as “broken belly” and the decisions she made to have her kids. She said: “I definitely think I’m still judged for what I’ve done and that people don’t understand my choices, but I don’t feel I owe anybody any explanation.”

Banks shared her story to support anyone out there going through same situation. She has two kids, seven-year-old Mangus and eight-year-old Felix with her husband and Pitch Perfect producer, Max Handelman.

The multi-talented, Banks is also a remarkable writer, producer and actor. She is working woman having a jam-packed schedule yet she never overlooks her duties as a mother. “I think that parenting is your number one job”, she said.



Banks further talked about her commitment to her marriage with Handelman. She shared the choices they made for each other to keep their relationship going. She said: “I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together.”

The couple is married for 16 years now and is looking forward to a long journey together. “I think there are people that go into marriage thinking: ‘If it doesn’t work, I’ll get divorced.’ That’s not me”, Banks said.