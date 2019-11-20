Hussain Nawaz clarifies 'slow poison' statement

KARACHI: Hussain Nawaz, the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday demanded a probe to establish whether his ailing father was subjected to slow poisoning.

Speaking to the media, he said he had expressed the concern about slow poisoning after a drop in platelets count of his father.

"I do not want to discuss politics because my father's health is the most important thing right now," said he.

Hussain Nawaz said efforts were also made to politicise illness of his late mother Kulsoom Nawaz

The son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader was of the opinion that his father should travel to the United States for treatment.