Future generations need justice, equality, peace, says Bilawal on Children’s Day

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday children were the most precious assets of human race and providing them better health and education facilities was the prime responsibility of state, its organs, and institutions, besides the parents themselves.

In his message on the Universal Children’s Day, the PPP chairperson said the majority of Pakistani children lacked many facilities due to injustice, inequality, and poverty.

“We, as a nation, need to make efforts on extraordinary levels to give our future generations justice, fair-play, equality and peace,” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that it was the former prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who started the polio vaccination for children in Pakistan although the polio vaccine was invented 40 years ago.

The PPP chair also appreciated Sindh government's legislation to protect children, including those on the street, but stressed for the need to do more.

“Every Pakistani child has the capacity to become like Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto if they are given the required environment and facilities,” he stated.

Bilawal pledged that his party would give top priority to the well-being of children by giving them each and every facility to explore their fullest potential to become responsible citizens who contribute their best to nation-building.

The PPP chair said observing Universal Children’s Day across the world proved that Pakistan as a country should rise up to the heights as happy nations are required to have the happiest and healthy children.