Sun Nov 10, 2019
Sports

AFP
November 16, 2019

Zverev reaches ATP Finals semis as Nadal heads home

Sports

AFP
Sat, Nov 16, 2019

LONDON: Rafael Nadal headed home from the ATP Finals on Friday after defending champion Alexander Zverev´s win against Daniil Medvedev confirmed the Spaniard´s exit from the season-ending tournament.

The world number one recovered to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-5 in the early round-robin match at London´s O2 Arena but knew he was dependent on the later result.

Zverev´s 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) win meant he qualified for the semi-finals from Group Andre Agassi alongside Tsitsipas.

