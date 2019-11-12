close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
November 12, 2019

Twitter reacts to PM adviser Hafeez Sheikh's comment on tomato prices

Tue, Nov 12, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Finance Adviser, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, on Monday said tomatoes were being sold for as low as Rs17 a kilo. 

His comments made rounds on the Internet and no one on Twitter spared him over his ignorance.

Replace tomatoes with Hafeez in 'haandis'

Back to the future?

Cheap tomatoes available at the adviser's hotline!

#seriousquestion

No journalist was able to find these sacred tomatoes

People in Peshawar were flabbergasted

The evergreen slip of tongue

What happens when he finds out the actual price?


