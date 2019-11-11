Nawaz Sharif's name to be removed from ECL today: Punjab governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday said that PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif's name would be removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) today.

"Everybody is worried about Mian Nawaz Sharif's health but the issue should not be politicised," the governor said during a chat with media personnel at Alhamra Hall in Lahore.

Sarwar said that the government had constituted a medical board since it was not willing to to take any risks on Sharif's health.

He further said that the former prime minister would be free to go anywhere for treatment after his name is taken off the ECL.

The ailing former prime minister was expected to leave the country on Sunday but his departure was delayed because his name could not be taken off the ECL.

The former prime minister was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds days after he was hospitalised in critical condition last month.