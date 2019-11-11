Former PM Nawaz Sharif still on ECL, departure for London delayed

LAHORE: Nawaz Sharif's departure for treatment in London has been further delayed as his name has still not been removed from the no-fly list, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement Monday.

Read also: PML-N sounds alarm bells as Nawaz's name remains on ECL

The PML-N supremo was expected to leave on Sunday but due to his deteriorating health condition, and the delay in removal of his name from the Exit Control List, the flight ticket could not be confirmed.

According to Aurangzeb, Nawaz Sharif was administered a high-dose of steroids to improve his platelet count and enable him for air travel, however his name has still not been taken off from the ECL.

She said that doctors are worried as Nawaz's health condition is not stable and he can't be given steroids multiple times to improve his health.

The government has allowed the PMl-N founder to get his treatment done from a place of his choosing, but the concerned autorities are still waiting for the directions to remove him from the list.

The Sharif family has already made all the arrangements at a London hospital for an advanced treatment of his multiple medical complications, especially the platelet fluctuation issue.

Nawaz Sharif, who was diagnosed with a bleeding disorder – idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura – late last month, had been shifted to his home in Raiwind, near Lahore, earlier this week.

The symptoms include easy or excessive bruising, superficial bleeding into the skin that appears as pinpoint-sized reddish-purple spots (petechiae) that look like a rash – usually on the lower legs, bleeding from the gums or nose.

During his hospital stay, the former prime minister underwent a five-day Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIg) – which, according to Harvard Medical School, is primarily used to treat other autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.