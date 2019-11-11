Interior ministry seeks details on Nawaz Sharif's foreign treatment plan: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: The ministry of interior has sought details from the medical board regarding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad, said Punjab’s Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Talking to reporters, Rashid explained that the 10-member medical board that was examining Sharif during his stay at Services Hospital, met last night and recommended that the former prime minister be allowed to travel to a foreign country for tests which were not available in Pakistan.

“We then wrote back to the doctors asking them to elaborate what those tests are that are not available at public hospitals in the country and to explain why Nawaz Sharif was a high-risk patient?” Rashid added. The board’s reply, she said, will then be forwarded to the interior ministry.

The board will hold another meeting today to prepare a detail response, the minister told reporters. “It is our right to seek details from the board that will help the interior ministry understand the matter.”

Rashid also rubbished speculations that the government could pressurize the medical board, which she added was independent. “I have never doubted Nawaz Sharif's illness,” the health minister said, “He has always been treated as a high-profile patient.”

The minister disclosed that Nawaz Sharif's platelet count was 28,000 when he was discharged from Services Hospital last week.

During his stay at the hospital, she explained, he was provided complete medical facilities. Even while he was in the central jail and later in the custody of the anti-graft body, Rashid said that medical teams used to visit him regularly.

The plea to allow Sharif to travel abroad for medical tests was submitted to the interior ministry on November 6.