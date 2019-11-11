Govt needs face-saving exit not me: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulem-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that he could change his strategy to force Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his office.

Speaking on Geo News talk show Jirga, the Maulana, who is leading a protest in the federal capital since October 31, said that anything less than the prime minister's resignation would not be acceptable to him.

The JUI-F chief, however, added that a solution equivalent to the resignation could also be considered, without elaborating on what that might be.

He said that his party has put an end to fear of the government as well as the impression that things would happen just as Imran Khan would want.

The Maulana said that his protest has also quashed the impression that nobody can raise a voice against the government.

Dispelling the notion that he was seeking a face-saving conclusion to end his protest, he said it was the government which needs a way out.

Responding to a question, the JUI-F chief said that he would be glad if his allied parties could benefit from the pressure he has mounted on the government.