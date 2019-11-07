Pakistan to launch Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on home ground

Pakistan will be reviving its traditional sport and will host the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 which is to kick off from 12 to 18 January.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, with Secretory Rana Sarwar announced details of the Kabaddi World Cup in a news conference.

Chaudhry Hussain said that the matches will take place in Lahore, Faislabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, however the final will be held in Lahore.

There will be 10 teams participating in the tournament. India has also expressed its desire to participate in the World Cup, however its participation is dependent on the country’s security conditions.

Teams from Pakistan, India, Iran, Canada, Australia, United states, Sierra Leone, and Kenya have qualified thus far.

The winning team will win a cash prize of one crore rupees, whereas the runner up will receive 75 lakhs rupees. The team coming in third position will win 50 lakh rupees.

The Kabaddi World Cup will be played in the circle style format.