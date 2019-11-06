Upon PM’s orders, medical assistance being given to Azadi March protesters

ISLAMABAD: Shortly after the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relief and assistance teams reached the venue of the Azadi March sit-in to give medical assistance to protesters.

The staff began facilitating the protesters in the federal capital.

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s official account also posted a tweet regarding the facilitation of the protesters, saying that the staff provided first aid to 678 people so far.

“Relief and assistance teams have arrived at the dharna venue and are giving first aid and medical assistance for those participants out in the rain all night. First aid provided to 678 people so far,” it read.

Earlier in a tweet, PM Imran said, "I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants"

On Tuesday, protesters at the Azadi March dharna refused to let rain or the biting cold dampen their resolve.

A picture of a few Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain went viral on social media.

Protesters can be seen in the picture sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.

