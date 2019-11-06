Azadi March protesters’ troubles moves PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities to visit the venue of Azadi March to assess what relief could be provided to the protesters as temperatures dropped after Tuesday's rain in the federal capital.



The orders came after pictures of Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain emerged on social media.

The prime minister said on Twitter that he has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to visit the Azadi March sit-in site and determine what relief can be provided to the protesters.

"I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants."

The prime minister stated that the relief would be provided in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close aide to PM Imran, said that the dharna participants are respectable for us and the premier has issued directives for their relief.



In the pictures that surfaced online, protesters can be seen sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, demanding prime minister's resignation.