Wed Nov 06, 2019
November 6, 2019

Azadi March protesters' troubles moves PM Imran

Wed, Nov 06, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed  the authorities to visit the venue of  Azadi March to   assess what relief could be provided to the protesters  as  temperatures dropped after Tuesday's rain in the federal capital.

 The orders came   after pictures of  Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain emerged on social media.

The prime minister said on Twitter that he has asked  the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to visit the Azadi March sit-in site and determine what relief can be provided to the protesters.

 "I have directed the CDA Chairman to immediately visit the dharna site to assess what relief and assistance can be provided to the dharna participants."

The prime minister stated that the relief would be provided in view of the onset of rain and changing weather conditions.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan, a close aide to PM Imran, said that the dharna participants are respectable for us and the premier has issued directives for their relief.

In the pictures that surfaced online, protesters can be seen sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, demanding prime minister's resignation.

