Azadi March: Protesters won't let rain 'dampen' their resolve

ISLAMABAD: Protesters at the Azadi March dharna refuse to let rain or the biting cold dampen their resolve, on Tuesday.

A picture of a few Azadi Marchers preparing to go to sleep in the biting cold and rain went viral on social media.

Protesters can be seen in the picture sleeping on mattresses laid on the ground, with blankets and plastic coverings draped over them to keep away the cold.

Read more: Azadi March Live Updates

Azadi March background

Thousands of protesters have converged on the federal capital under the banner of the Azadi March, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan packing.

The ‘Azadi’ March caravan, which set off from Sindh, left Punjab’s city Lahore on Wednesday and culminated its journey Thursday night in Islamabad.

Opposition leaders delivered fiery speeches against the PTI government on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving the prime minister a 48-hour ultimatum to resign.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave Prime Minister Imran two days to step down, failing which the protesters threatened to march to the PM House, 'force' the prime minister to step down, and 'arrest' him.

The government announced on Saturday that they would approach the courts over Fazlur Rehman's statements, accusing him of "instigating the people" and rallying them for 'mutiny'.

While the ultimatum has run out, Fazl continues to push the demand for the prime minister to resign and go home.