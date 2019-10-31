Viral video shows Azadi March participants riding a swing in Gujar Khan

The Azadi March, led by Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman is enroute its final destination and has occupied much of the internet lately.



The caravan led by Maulana Fazl reached the city of Gujar Khan earlier in the morning, where participants were supposed to stay for a few hours before leaving for Islamabad.

A video which has gone viral from Gujar Khan, showcases three participants of the march riding a swing, before being joined by multiple others.

The viral video is taking the internet by storm reportedly.

The Azadi March comprising thousands of slogan-chanting and flag-waving JUI-F workers left Lahore for Islamabad on Wednesday evening as he reiterated while addressing the crowd that the march would not end without sending illegal Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet home.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said that the opposition leaders have decided to postpone Azadi March rally in Islamabad till tomorrow, owing to the Rahim Yar Khan train tragedy that claimed the lives of 73 people on Thursday.