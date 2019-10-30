BCB names Mahmudullah and Mominul as T20 and Test captains

DHAKA: Following Shakib Al Hasan's suspension, Bangladesh named Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque as their Twenty20 and Test captains on Tuesday for next month´s India tour.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board was forced to make the change after the International Cricket Council handed regular Test and Twenty20 skipper Shakib a two-year ban earlier in the day for his failure to report multiple corrupt approaches in 2018.

In the white-ball squad left-arm spinner Taijul Islam takes Shakib´s place while pacer Abu Hider and middle-order batsman Mohammad Mithun replaced Mohammad Saifuddin and Tamim Iqbal respectively.

Saifuddin was earlier ruled out of the series with a back injury while Tamim opted out to be with his pregnant wife.

Bangladesh will play the first of their three-match Twenty20 series in New Delhi on November 3.

The remaining two matches will be played on November 7 in Rajkot and in Nagpur three days later.

Read more: I will come back stronger: Shakib Al Hasan

Opening batsman Saif Hasan received his maiden call-up in the Test squad while the Bangladesh selectors also recalled batsman Imrul Kayes and pacer Al-Amin Hossain for the two Test series.

The first Test will take place in Indore from November 14 while Kolkata will host the first ever day-night Test for both teams -- and the second Test of the series -- from November 22.

Twenty20 Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Abu Hider, Al Amin Hossain

Test Squad: Mominul Haque (capt), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain