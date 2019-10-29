Internet services disrupted across Pakistan due to submarine cable fault

Internet services across the country were disrupted after a fault developed in the international submarine cable.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) tweeted about the disruption as well.

"Due to international submarine cable fault, internet services have been impacted in Pakistan. Technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services in the shortest possible time. PTCL sincerely regrets this temporary inconvenience caused to valued customers," tweeted PTCL.



The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also tweeted about an outage in the check-in systems of the airline across the country due to the fault in the international submarine cable.

"PTCL network is down due to damage to their underground cables causing outage of PIA Check-In systems across the country. We're moving to backup systems & manual processes. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to the resulting delays," tweeted the airline.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tweeted about the fault, saying that it was working with international consortiums to determine the cause and location of the fault .

Due to some fault in international submarine cables at around 5 pm today, users can face some problems in internet browsing quality. PTCL is working with international consortiums to rectify the fault and to determine the cause and exact location of the fault occurred.

