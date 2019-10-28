close
Mon Oct 28, 2019
Pakistan

October 28, 2019

Join Pak Navy as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has announced for candidates to join the force as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A.

Candidates may register themselves by visiting Pakistan Navy official website here.

The last day for applying for PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A is November 10, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Unmarried Male citizens of Pakistan

Age on July 01, 2020

  • Civilian Candidates: 16 ½ to 21 years
  • Service Candidate: 17 to 23 Years (Armed Forces in Uniform Only)

The candidates must have passed both Matric and F.Sc or O/A Level with at least 60% marks with any of the following subjects

  • Physics, Maths and Chemistry
  • Physics, Maths and Computer Science
  • Physics, Maths and Statistics

The last date for online registration is November 10, 2019 while entrance test will commence w.e.f November 13, 2019.

F.Sc Part-II appearing candidates with at least 60% marks in Part-I are eligible. However, they have to provide a hope certificate

This is the main scheme for enrollment of officers in Pakistan Navy. Under this scheme candidates are inducted twice a year as PN Cadet. This type of commission is offered in the following branches after the successful completion of 2 years initial training.

  • Operations
  • Weapon Engineering
  • Marine Engineering
  • Supply

