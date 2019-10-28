Join Pak Navy as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has announced for candidates to join the force as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A.
Candidates may register themselves by visiting Pakistan Navy official website here.
The last day for applying for PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A is November 10, 2019.
Eligibility Criteria:
Unmarried Male citizens of Pakistan
Age on July 01, 2020
The candidates must have passed both Matric and F.Sc or O/A Level with at least 60% marks with any of the following subjects
The last date for online registration is November 10, 2019 while entrance test will commence w.e.f November 13, 2019.
F.Sc Part-II appearing candidates with at least 60% marks in Part-I are eligible. However, they have to provide a hope certificate
This is the main scheme for enrollment of officers in Pakistan Navy. Under this scheme candidates are inducted twice a year as PN Cadet. This type of commission is offered in the following branches after the successful completion of 2 years initial training.
