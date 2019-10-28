Join Pak Navy as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has announced for candidates to join the force as PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A.



Candidates may register themselves by visiting Pakistan Navy official website here.

The last day for applying for PN Cadet for Permanent Commission in Term 2020-A is November 10, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

Unmarried Male citizens of Pakistan

Age on July 01, 2020

Civilian Candidates: 16 ½ to 21 years

Service Candidate: 17 to 23 Years (Armed Forces in Uniform Only)

The candidates must have passed both Matric and F.Sc or O/A Level with at least 60% marks with any of the following subjects

Physics, Maths and Chemistry

Physics, Maths and Computer Science

Physics, Maths and Statistics

The last date for online registration is November 10, 2019 while entrance test will commence w.e.f November 13, 2019.

F.Sc Part-II appearing candidates with at least 60% marks in Part-I are eligible. However, they have to provide a hope certificate

This is the main scheme for enrollment of officers in Pakistan Navy. Under this scheme candidates are inducted twice a year as PN Cadet. This type of commission is offered in the following branches after the successful completion of 2 years initial training.