IHC issues notices to Punjab govt, NAB regarding Nawaz's prison sentence

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday issued notices to the Punjab Government and National Accountability Court (NAB) while hearing a petition seeking the disposition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's sentence in the Al-Azizia reference.

The petition was heard by a two-member divisional bench that includes IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. The court had excluded Justice Aamir Farooq, as he is on a holiday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, while hearing the case, remarked that the bench was set to hear the case on Tuesday. He added that the provincial government is empowered to dispose of a prisoner’s sentence, therefore the issue should have never come before the court.

While, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani asked why was there an urgency in holding an early hearing into the case.

To this, the lawyer of the petitioner informed the court that the former premier had suffered a minor heart attack, and his health had further deteriorated after Friday, and was in a critical condition now.

After a brief hearing, the court issued notices to the Punjab chief minister, NAB chairman and other parties in the case. The court also stated that the parties should appoint a representative and directed them to appear before the court by 4 pm today.

Earlier today, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the court for an early hearing regarding the disposition of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s sentence today.

The former Punjab chief minister had also attached the 11-member board’s special medical board’s report in his petition. In his plea, the PML-N president had stated that the hearing should be held today due to the former premier’s deteriorating health condition.

In view of the former prime minister’s health condition the IHC has decided to hear the petition today.

It is pertinent to mention that the Lahore High Court on Friday had approved the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The bail was approved on medical grounds.