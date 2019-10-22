close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 22, 2019

Nawaz Sharif's health deteriorates, shifted to Services hospital

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 22, 2019

LAHORE:  Former  prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted to the Services hospital on Monday night under an extensive security cover provided by police after his health deteriorated in NAB's detention center.

According to the details, PML-N Supremo suffered platelets disorder and developed a clouting problem in body after which he was shifted to  the hospital, where he underwent  medical checkup. 

 A large number of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office near Thokar Niaz Baig and chanted slogans against the NAB officials and the government.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Malik tweeted that the former prime minister required immediate in-hospital care.

It is worth mentioning here that the ousted prime minister is in NAB's custody for his alleged role in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case.

Security personnel, including police, have been deployed at the hospital to control any untoward situation at Services Hospital.

