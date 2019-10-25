Nawaz Sharif granted bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, to stay in jail





LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has approved former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail plea in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on medical grounds, Geo News reported Friday.

The three-time former prime minister of the country, however, will stay in jail until the Islamabad High Court makes its decision on his bail plea in Al-Azizia reference.

He has been serving seven-year jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakphat jail and was recently taken into custody by the NAB in an inquiry related to Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had filed the plea seeking bail of PML-N supremo from the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member LHC bench, headed by Justice Baqar Najafi, approved the bail against the surety bonds of Rs20 million.

Earlier today, the chief of medical board Dr Mahmood Ayaz informed to the court that the former prime minister is not suffering from cancer.

Appearing before the court, Dr Ayaz briefed the LHC about the medical condition of the PML-N supremo.

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, commenting on the verdict, said that Nawaz Sharif was seriously ill, requesting the nation to pray for the health of the former prime minister.

Sharif told media that the bail of Maryam Nawaz should also be approved on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, renowned hematologist and bone-marrow transplant expert Dr Tahir Sultan Shamsi has confirmed that the former premier does not have bone cancer, but rather acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).

The disease, called ITP for short, is treatable in Pakistan. Expressing relief over the diagnosis, the doctor further said that the ailment can be defeated with the right medications.