Maryam Nawaz taken to Services Hospital to see ailing father Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and vice president of Pakistan Muslim League – N, has reached the Services Hospital where her father Nawaz Sharif is being treated since Monday night.

Maryam has been given a special permission by the federal government to see her ailing father at the hospital.

Maryam was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail to the Services Hospital so that she can meet her father, Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Maryam claimed that she was denied permission to meet her father.

On appearing before the Accountability Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in the morning, she requested the court to let her see her ailing father on the way back but she wasn’t allowed by the judge.

Rejecting the plea, the judge maintained that the matter was beyond the court’s jurisdiction.